Repeat Englewood Offender Arrested For DUI After Sending Car Into Teaneck Tree: Police

Court records show that Shawne Wolfe, the driver arrested in the incident on Sunday, Feb. 16, has nine pages of offenses including burglary, DUIs, assault, and more, dating back to 2005 (scroll down for more on Wolfe's history).

Officers responded to the intersection of Englewood Avenue and Spruce Street at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a single-car crash, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle that had veered off the road, run over a traffic control sign, and crashed into a tree between two homes. The impact also caused minor property damage, including landscaping and a fence, police said.

The Teaneck Fire Department assisted at the scene, while Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Advanced Life Support (ALS) responded to treat the driver, identified as Wolfe. Wolfe complained of pain and appeared to have suffered minor injuries, police said.

As officers spoke with Wolfe, they detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Wolfe allegedly admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel, according to police. Inside his damaged vehicle, officers observed several open alcohol containers in the passenger compartment.

Based on their observations, officers placed Wolfe under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Wolfe was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment and later released to a family member under John’s Law, which requires police to hold or release intoxicated drivers to a responsible party.

This is far from Wolfe's first run-in with the law.

Last month, he was arrested for having an open container of alcohol/unsealed cannabis in a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, records show. All of those charges were from the same incident on Jan. 24 — two days after his birthday. Two days earlier, Wolfe was charged with assault and harassment, records show.

Last November he was charged with resisting arrest. Last September he was charged with DUI. Last August he was charged with careless driving, multiple times. He repeatedly drove on a suspended license over the years and repeatedly tried fleeing from officers, records show.

Following his latest arrest, Wolfe’s vehicle was impounded as the investigation remains ongoing. He has been issued multiple motor vehicle summonses and is scheduled to appear in municipal court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.