'Privacy At Risk:' NJ Rep. Calls On Feds To Probe Drone Activity

"The safety and privacy of our residents must be a top priority, and right now, both are being put at risk," Kean said in a release.

"I am calling for the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, and other appropriate federal agencies to deploy greater resources to investigate and address this escalating issue. Additionally, an in-depth public briefing from authorities should take place immediately.

The drones first appeared in Morris County in mid-November and slowly expanded to Western New Jersey towns and have recently been spotted in Bergen County.

Last week, Warren County officials confirmed they are working with the FBI-Newark, New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to monitor, assess, and investigate the unusual activity.

This follows a similar announcement from Morris and Somerset counties, where prosecutors, sheriffs, and emergency management offices are coordinating efforts with federal and state agencies to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Officials are particularly focused on sightings near critical infrastructure and are urging residents to report any unusual drone activity. Submissions can be made via the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office website or directly to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

While authorities reassure the public that there is no immediate threat to safety, the unexplained drone activity has many wondering what’s happening in the skies.

"The people of New Jersey deserve answers," Kean said, "and I will continue to demand accountability to ensure their rights and security are fully protected.”

