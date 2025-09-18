Rep Ilhan Omar Survives Censure Over Charlie Kirk Remarks As Rep. Nancy Mace Leads House Fight

Poll Who do you side with? Rep. Nancy Mace Rep. Ilhan Omar Neither Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who do you side with? Rep. Nancy Mace 47%

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark spearheaded the effort to block the resolution Wednesday, Sept. 17. The House minority whip introduced a motion to table it, which passed 214-213. Four Republicans crossed party lines to side with Democrats.

“This is a First Amendment issue,” Rep. Cory Mills, R-Florida, said, according to The Washington Post. “We may not like or agree with what someone says, but that does not mean we should deny their First Amendment right.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, filed the resolution earlier in the week. It sought to strip Omar of her committee assignments after she reposted a video critical of Kirk and commented on his record during an interview.

In an interview with Zeteo, Omar, D-Minnesota, told journalist Mehdi Hasan that hearing the news of Kirk’s assassination was “mortifying,” and that her first thoughts were of his wife and young children. But she added that people were using the tragedy to “rewrite history.”

During the interview, Omar said she had “empathy” for Kirk’s family. But she also criticized those who “completely pretend” he only wanted “a civil debate,” citing his often controversial views on guns, slavery, and George Floyd.

Republicans have promised to keep pressing the issue. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Georgia, has already introduced a second resolution targeting Omar’s committee seats.

Mace blasted the outcome on her website Wednesday night.

“Tonight, 210 Democrats and 4 Republicans sold out and chose to protect Ilhan Omar, a woman who mocked the cold-blooded assassination of an innocent American husband and father, who has openly supported ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood, and who has repeatedly incited political violence,” she wrote.

“They didn’t stand with Charlie Kirk. They didn’t stand with the millions of Americans mourning his death. They stood with the one who mocked his legacy. They showed us exactly who they are, and we won’t forget.”

Mace slammed Omar's supporters on social media after the vote.

Mace and Omar also traded blows on social media for hours after the vote.

Omar summed up her position on X, saying the fight was not about her words but about protecting free speech.

“Four Republicans didn’t join Democrats to protect me, they joined to defend the first amendment and sanity. No one should be going after them. This country stands for freedom and right now what people are doing is totally unacceptable.”

