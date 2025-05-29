Registered Sex Offender Admits Instructing NJ Woman To Perform Sex Acts On Toddler: Feds

Dominique Saczawa, 34, of Sparta, and Russell Lynn Davis, Jr., 47, of Heller, Texas, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Edward S. Kiel in Camden federal court, U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

Court documents say Saczawa admitted to sexually exploiting a then-4-year-old by engaging in sexual contact and then producing images and videos of that sexual contact. She also admitted to sharing these videos and/or images with others, including Davis.

Davis admitted to conspiring with Saczawa to sexually exploit the victim, including instructing Saczawa in a video message to perform oral sex on the victim, court documents show.

Saczawa also admitted to running a group chat within an online messaging application in which participants discussed and shared content and/or images of child pornography, according to federal. officials. As an administrator of this group, Saczawa solicited participants to share such content. The images Saczawa shared included images of toddlers potentially as young as one year old being sexually assaulted, authorities said.

Davis had previously been convicted in Texas of indecent contact with a child and is a registered sex offender.

