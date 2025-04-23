Record Ocean Heat Causes Coral Disaster, Bleaching Most Of Earth's Reefs: Researchers

The devastating bleaching has affected 84% of the world's reefs, the International Coral Reef Initiative said on Wednesday, April 23. The non-government organization first declared the fourth global bleaching event in April 2024.

One year later, the crisis continues to grow, with alerts now issued across 82 countries and territories between January 2023 and March 2025.

"We know coral bleaching is accelerating as our oceans warm, driven by the world's continued reliance on fossil fuels," said President Surangel Whipps Jr. from the Pacific island country of Palau. "As an atoll nation, we see our reefs damaged and livelihoods threatened.

"We must urgently end the fossil fuel era and transition to a just, sustainable future powered by clean energy. Our oceans and the communities that depend on them cannot wait."

During the first global bleaching event in 1998, 21% of reefs suffered heat stress. The second event in 2010 impacted 37% of reefs, and the third event from 2014 to 2017 affected 68%.

Scientists began calling the fourth event "unprecedented" as early as May 2024. This time, the scale of destruction is so extreme that a widely used bleaching prediction system added three new risk levels to indicate the threat of mass coral die-offs.

"Level 5" reflects the risk of more than 80% of all corals on a reef dying due to prolonged heat stress.

"The fact that this most recent, global-scale coral bleaching event is still ongoing takes the world's reefs into unchartered waters," said Dr. Britta Schaffelke, coordinator of the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network. "In the past, many coral reefs around the world were able to recover from severe events like bleaching or storms.

"We need to continue to observe and measure if and how reefs will recover and change, to help inform the combination of conservation measures most suited for a particular reef."

Coral bleaching happens when heat and other environmental conditions force corals to expel the algae that give them color and energy, turning them ghostly white. Corals can die if water temperatures stay high for too long.

Scientists say 2024 marked the planet's hottest year on record, pushing ocean temperatures past previous extremes. It was the first year global temperatures reached 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The spike in heat fueled three times the previous record number of marine heatwaves worldwide.

"There are many reasons for the demise of coral reefs; but let’s not beat around the bush," said Ambassador Peter Thomson, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean. "Corals are bleaching and dying primarily because the ocean is warming at an alarming rate, as evidenced by the sheer scale of this fourth global bleaching event.

"The ocean is warming primarily because of accumulating greenhouse gases emitted by humankind’s ongoing burning of fossil fuels. In short, if we want coral reefs to survive, we must drastically reduce our emissions and keep global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Researchers say coral reefs support about one-third of all known marine life and directly or indirectly benefit one billion people. They contribute an estimated $10 trillion in global benefits, from providing food and jobs to protecting coastal communities from storms.

Reef health has been in decline for decades, with live coral cover believed to have been cut in half since the 1950s. Between 2009 and 2018 alone, the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network documented a 14% drop due to climate change and local environmental damage.

Without urgent action, climate-driven reef loss is estimated to cost $500 billion annually by the year 2100.

"Coral reefs are humanity's canary in the coal mine for much more than just climate change," said Dr. David Obura, founding director of CORDIO East Africa. "What we choose to do to save them, from both climate change and from overconsumption in our economies, will determine their future and affect all life on earth, and everybody's quality of life to the end of this century and beyond."

Efforts like coral restoration, reducing pollution, ending overfishing, and breeding more heat-resistant coral varieties could help reefs withstand hotter oceans. Scientists warn these strategies will only succeed if global warming is reduced as much as possible, with current climate plans putting the world on track for approximately 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming.

ICRI has outlined eight key policy recommendations to guide urgent global action. Experts estimate that funding for coral conservation needs to increase sevenfold to meet the scale of the threat.

You can click here to see the ICRI's bleaching hub.

