Record-Breaking Sale: $8.25M Mansion Is Most Expensive Home Ever Sold In This NJ Town

The stunning property at 15 Hillside Ave. in Short Hills sold for $8.25 million on Dec. 11, 2024, outpacing its $7.925 million asking price and eclipsing the previous record of $6.8 million, set by a home at 253 Hartshorn Drive in October. The listing agents were Cristian Perez and Tony Verducci of Serhant New Jersey.

The new owners are "move-up buyers," having already been Short Hills residents.

The previous record-holder was the property at 253 Hartshorn Drive, which sold for $6.8 million in October. The new owners of that home were also move-up buyers.

The record-breaking sale came after just one week on the market, drawing multiple offers from every buyer who toured the home, Perez said. Its blend of luxury, cutting-edge amenities, and architectural design set a new benchmark for Short Hills real estate.

Spanning just under 13,000 square feet, the house boasts premium features, including wide-plank white oak flooring, Porcelanosa tiles, and custom walnut vanities. Its showstopping centerpiece is a $55,000 handmade chandelier in the foyer, underscoring the home’s extraordinary craftsmanship.

The gourmet kitchen includes Pedini custom cabinetry, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and top-of-the-line appliances by Wolf and Miele. Heated floors throughout the primary suite and other bathrooms, along with Turkish marble hardscaping, a new sports court, and a 22 KW Generac generator, add to the home’s appeal.

