Recall Issued For Salad Brand Sold At Trader Joe's In 18 States, Including NJ

According to a recall notice posted by the US Food and Drug Administration, a limited quantity of Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon may contain milk, which is not listed on the label.

The potential allergen is linked to a packaging mix-up in which 500 salad units were mistakenly shipped with parmesan cheese crumbles instead of the expected crispy onions.

The product was distributed by Taylor Fresh Foods Illinois and affects only salads labeled with Use By dates of Monday, April 28, 2025 and Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

While no adverse reactions have been reported, individuals with a milk allergy or sensitivity are urged to discard the product immediately to avoid risk of illness.

Affected States:

The recalled salad was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in the following 18 states:

Alabama

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Wisconsin

This recall does not affect any other Trader Joe’s products or items distributed by Taylor Fresh Foods.

Consumers with questions can contact customer service at (855) 455-0098, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.