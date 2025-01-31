Recall Issued For Popular Snack Sold In NJ

United Natural Trading LLC is voluntarily recalling Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels because they contain undeclared milk, posing a potential risk for those with milk allergies or severe sensitivities.
The affected product was sold online through a third-party vendor and shipped to Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.
Affected Product Details
Product: Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Lot Number: 24353
Best By Date: 06/30/2025
UPC: 811102026276
Lot number location: Printed on the back of the package
Consumer Guidance
Consumers who purchased this product should:
- Not consume it
- Discard it immediately
- Retain proof of purchase (receipt, packaging, or lot number) for a full refund
Company Contact
Consumers with questions or seeking a refund can contact United Natural Trading LLC at 732-650-9905 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No illnesses have been reported at this time.
