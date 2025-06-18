Ready-To-Eat Meals Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Federal officials say 17 people across 13 states have become sick after eating products linked to a strain of Listeria monocytogenes. Three people have died, and one fetal loss has been reported, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

They products were sold at Walmart and Kroger stores.

The recall includes chicken fettuccine alfredo meals under the Marketside and Home Chef labels, produced by FreshRealm establishments in California, Georgia, and Indiana. Affected products have best-by dates of Friday, June 27, or earlier.

Customers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for the recalled items, which include:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, 32.8 oz and 12.3 oz sizes

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, 12.5 oz size

Each package includes the USDA mark of inspection and establishment numbers: EST. P-50784, EST. P-47770, or EST. P-47718.

Click here to view product labels on the USDA website.

Federal investigators say the outbreak strain was first found in a sample collected from a FreshRealm facility in March, though that batch was destroyed and never sold. The company is recalling all pre–June 17 products as a precaution while the source of the contamination remains under investigation.

The recalled items should not be eaten, even if cooked. Consumers should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

The infection, known as listeriosis, is especially dangerous for pregnant women, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, stiff neck, confusion, and gastrointestinal issues.

For questions, consumers can contact FreshRealm’s customer service at 888-244-1562 or visit fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

