Razor Rules: TSA Tightens Carry-On Guidance

In an advisory shared this week, the agency confirmed that disposable razors and cartridges are permitted in carry-on bags.

But safety razors with blades, loose razor blades, and straight razors are prohibited and must be checked.

The TSA clarified that travelers may bring the handle of a safety razor in a carry-on only if the blade has been removed. Blades themselves must be packed in checked bags and securely wrapped to protect handlers and inspectors.

Officers at checkpoints cannot remove blades for passengers; anyone carrying a razor with a blade installed may be asked to return to the ticket counter or discard it.

The update comes as part of the agency’s broader campaign to streamline rules for passengers and reduce delays at checkpoints.

Earlier, the TSA clarified that cordless curling irons powered by butane are now allowed only in carry-on bags, with a fitted safety cover over the heating element. Spare fuel cartridges remain banned, and sharp objects in checked luggage must be properly sheathed.

The TSA continues to restrict explosives, flammable items, and certain lithium batteries in checked luggage, while liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces must go in checked bags rather than carry-ons. Airlines may impose their own size and weight limits on baggage, adding another layer for travelers to consider.

For those unsure about a specific item, the agency urges passengers to use its “What Can I Bring?” tool online or text “SHARP” to 275-872 for real-time assistance.

The agency says its goal is to help passengers avoid last-minute surprises at the checkpoint while keeping both people and property safe in transit.

