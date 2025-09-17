Rare Triple Play: Here's When To Watch Moon, Venus, Regulus Star Smiling From Sky

On Friday, Sept. 19, skywatchers across much of the Northern Hemisphere can catch the trio about an hour before sunrise.

The grouping will be tight — less than one‑and‑a‑half degrees across — creating the impression of the Moon “kissing” Venus and Regulus in the heart of the constellation Leo.

Here’s what to look for. The Moon will be an elegant six percent crescent lit by earthshine, making its dark side faintly glow. Just above or beside it, Venus will blaze as the brightest point in the sky, while Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, adds a sparkling third “dot.”

No telescope is required. Binoculars will sharpen the view and can make the earth‑lit portion of the Moon look almost three‑dimensional.

Timing and placement are simple: start watching roughly 60 minutes before your local sunrise, facing the eastern horizon. A spot with a clear, unobstructed view and minimal light pollution will improve your chances.

From many locations, the alignment will resemble a subtle smile, with the crescent curving beneath the two points of light.

Astronomers call this a triple conjunction: three unrelated objects that happen to appear close together from Earth’s perspective.

It’s one of the month’s best naked‑eye pairings, according to Forbes, and an easy win for casual observers and photographers alike.

Try framing the scene with foreground landmarks, and steady your camera on a tripod or wall for a quick smartphone shot.

If clouds spoil the show, check again the next morning. While the separation will widen, Venus and the crescent Moon will still make for eye‑catching pre‑dawn company.

