Rapture Predictions Spread Doomsday Fears, Jokes Online: Here's Why

The latest Rapture prediction to gain attention online has come from a South African pastor named Joshua Mhlakela. He claimed Jesus Christ told him that the Rapture would happen on Tuesday, Sept. 23, and Wednesday, Sept. 24, which coincides with the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah.

Mhlakela made his prediction on a June episode of the YouTube show CenttwinzTV, which has about 570,000 views as of press time.

"The Rapture is upon us," he said. "The Rapture is so upon us that if you are not ready for it, it is ready for you."

Videos of evangelical Christians talking about the Rapture soon began spreading on TikTok. Other users made videos mocking the end-of-world prediction, fueling the rise of the "RaptureTok" trend.

One TikTok with more than 193,000 likes urges people to leave "demonic clothing" behind. Another video with more than 22,000 likes tells viewers not to look down while rising to heaven.

This is hardly the first Rapture prognostication to gain traction.

The conspiracy theorist using the pen name of David Meade made several Rapture predictions in 2017 and 2018, according to The Guardian. Radio evangelist Harold Camping predicted a Rapture would happen in September 1994, then changed the date to one in May 2011 because of a "mathematical error," CBS News reported.

Much of Rapture theology comes from the New Testament, specifically in 1 Thessalonians 4, which foretells the second coming of Jesus and true followers ascending to Heaven.

"According to the Lord's word, we tell you that we who are still alive, who are left until the coming of the Lord, will certainly not precede those who have fallen asleep," the biblical passage reads. "For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever."

End-times predictions often thrive during turbulent periods, according to Dr. Debra Kissen, founder and CEO of Light On Anxiety Treatment Centers.

"Anxiety is built into the human experience," Kissen told Forbes. "We are the only animal that is aware that we will one day die and our loved ones will die."

According to a 2022 survey from the Pew Research Center, about 39% of Americans said they believed they were currently living in "the end times."

