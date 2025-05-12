Rapper Praised By Snoop Dogg, LGP Qua Shot Dead In Robbery Attempt

Qidere Johnson, 30, better known as the socially conscious rapper LGP Qua, was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt near M Street and East Luzerne Street in Juniata Park at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, authorities said.

Two masked men allegedly tried to snatch the gold chains from around Johnson’s neck when one opened fire, striking him once, according to police. His friend rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

No arrests have been made, and police said the gunmen fled the scene. It’s unclear whether anything was taken during the robbery. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters are asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Rapper Known For 'Speaking Truth To Power'

Johnson, a native of North Philadelphia, built a loyal following under the name LGP Qua for his freestyle raps and lyrics focused on poverty, violence, and perseverance.

“I really been through pain but it won’t break me, I’m a fighter,” he rapped in one song. “Ever lose a friend then grow up ‘round his kid who look just like him? Ever stole inside a store, a winter coat, ‘cus it be bitin’? Ever walked 20 blocks for $10 and some diapers?”

He collaborated with artists like will.i.am, Snoop Dogg, Nas, and French Montana, and called himself “the voice of the youth.”

“He exemplified what a lot of the kids in Philly really feel,” said community leader Ameer Barber, also known as MotivateYouth215, who considered Johnson a little brother. “He wanted to talk about the effects — the pain they felt, of not having a father around, the drugs, the school system.”

Tributes Pour In From Hip-Hop Heavyweights

Hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz, DJ Kid Capri, and Meek Mill all paid tribute to Johnson online.

“Rest In Peace to Qidere ‘LGP Qua’ Johnson,” Meek Mill wrote on Instagram. “A kid with a dream that turned to a man with a vision.”

Johnson’s family confirmed his identity through a social media account and remembered him as someone determined to uplift others through music after turning his life around following a prison stint.

“Qua deserved to grow old,” one post read. “In neighborhoods and systems that deemed us less, Qidere wanted the youth in Philadelphia to know it was more for them to achieve.”

Another Voice Lost In A City Still Grieving

Johnson’s killing marks the latest in a string of deadly shootings involving Philly rappers. In 2022, PNB Rock was shot during a robbery in Los Angeles. Last year, Phat Geez and YNG Cheese — the son of rapper Gillie da King — were also fatally shot.

Johnson was one of three people killed in Philadelphia over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy gunned down while filming a music video and a man fatally shot on North Chadwick Street.

As of May 11, police reported 74 homicides in 2025 — a 21.28% decrease from the same time last year

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.