Rape Charges Dropped Against Man Pardoned For Jan. 6 Capitol Riot (Update)

Joseph Pastucci, 51, of New Cumberland, had been sentenced to 26 months in prison and three months of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during the insurrection. He entered the U.S. Capitol with his wife, Jeanette Mangia, where the couple was seen inside Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and the Senate Chamber. Prosecutors say they rifled through documents and took photos, including one of Mangia sitting in former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s chair.

When Capitol Police tried to remove them, Pastucci shoved an officer, and Mangia kicked another in the groin. The pair briefly exited the building but reentered through the Rotunda and joined a crowd pushing against police, according to the FBI.

The couple was arrested on April 27, 2023, after authorities received an anonymous tip. Pastucci was convicted on all 11 federal charges in a bench trial, but a judge later vacated 10 of them following a Department of Justice motion. In December 2024, he was sentenced on the remaining felony. The following month, President Donald J. Trump issued a sweeping pardon to all individuals charged or convicted in connection with the Capitol riot, which included Pastucci.

Mangia’s charges were dismissed without prejudice on Jan. 22, 2025. In her opinion, U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell condemned the presidential proclamation that labeled the prosecutions a “national injustice,” writing: “That merely raises the dangerous specter of future lawless conduct by other sore losers and undermines the rule of law.” Despite the court’s strong language, the judge acknowledged that the prosecution had the authority to drop the case and ordered the dismissal .

While Pastucci’s federal charges were being resolved, he was also facing six charges in York County — including rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, stalking, indecent assault, and false imprisonment — stemming from a July 1, 2023, domestic incident in Fairview Township.

The woman who made the allegations told police that Pastucci raped her in his home and wouldn’t allow her to leave. She said he had become increasingly controlling, frequently accused her of infidelity, and allegedly placed a tracking device on her car to monitor her movements. Pastucci told police the sex was consensual and claimed he took her car keys to prevent her from driving drunk.

On July 7, 2025, the York County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to nolle prosse all charges, stating that their office had been unable to reach the victim despite months of attempts. “Without the victim’s cooperation, the commonwealth cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Rachel Sherman wrote in the filing, as reported by PennLive.

A victim/witness coordinator reportedly sent a final text to the woman warning that the case would be dropped if they didn’t hear back. She did not respond. Judge Amber Kraft granted the motion the same day, officially closing the case.

Daily Voice has reached out to the York County District Attorney’s Office, Pastucci, and the court for comment but has not yet received a response.

Charges dropped under nolle prosequi may still be refiled at a later date. Mangia’s federal case remains dismissed without prejudice.

