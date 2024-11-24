Rain, Winds, Coastal Storm? What NJ Can Expect From The Weather This Thanksgiving Week

Here's your day-by-day forecast this week through the holiday, according to the NWS:

Sunday, Nov. 24: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 56°F. West winds will blow around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy, with lows dropping to 33°F and calming winds.

Monday, Nov. 25: Sunny and slightly warmer, with a high near 59°F. Winds will remain calm, turning southwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. By Monday night, rain chances increase to 40% after 1 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover around 43°F, with new rainfall amounts expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Tuesday, Nov. 26: A chance of rain lingers in the morning, clearing by 1 p.m., followed by mostly sunny skies and a high near 61°F. West winds could gust up to 25 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and colder, with lows around 31°F.

Wednesday, Nov. 27: Mostly sunny and cooler, with a high near 49°F. Overnight temperatures will drop to 30°F under partly cloudy skies.

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: Forecasters are watching a coastal storm that could bring rain to the region. Currently, the day looks partly sunny with a high near 50°F and a 40% chance of rain. Rain is likely overnight, with a low of 34°F and a 60% chance of precipitation.

Friday, Nov. 29: A chance of lingering rain in the morning, clearing out by midday. Highs will reach 47°F under partly sunny skies, with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Key Weather Highlights:

Gusty Winds Sunday and Tuesday: Breezy northwest winds up to 30 mph today and gusts up to 25 mph on Tuesday. Residents should secure loose outdoor items.

Thanksgiving Storm Uncertainty: While current models suggest rain for most of the area and possible wintry precipitation in the higher elevations of the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey, the storm's track and intensity remain uncertain. Travelers should monitor updates closely.

