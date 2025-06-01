'Quiet Fire:' NJ Mom Cristina Navarrete Dies At 44, Leaves Behind Legacy Of Love

According to her obituary on the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home website, the Belleville resident "poured her heart into her family," raising her two daughters Angelina and Arianna, alongside her husband of 21 years, Pablo.

"Though soft-spoken, Cris carried within her a quiet fire — a strength that inspired, a firmness that came from love, and a heart full of selflessness," her obituary reads. "Whether it was gently correcting, warmly encouraging, or offering a knowing smile, she always gave the best of herself to those she loved.

"Professionally, Cris was a talented nail technician, but it was at St. Thomas the Apostle Church where she found true fulfillment. There, she offered not only her work but also her heart, becoming a warm and dependable presence within the parish."

A GoFundMe for the family had raised more than $7,000 as of press time.

Services were held on Thursday, May 30, with cremation at the Rosedale Crematory in Montclair.

Click here to donate to the family and here to read Cris' complete obituary, with tributes from her daughters.

