‘Quiet Cracking’ Is Spreading At Work, New Survey Finds: How To Spot It, What To Do

A growing share of employees say a creeping strain is eroding motivation, dragging down performance, and nudging them toward the exits, even as a cooler jobs market keeps many in place.

A new survey of 1,000 US employees by cloud learning platform TalentLMS names the trend “Quiet Cracking,” defining it as “a persistent feeling of workplace unhappiness that leads to disengagement, poor performance, and an increased desire to quit.”

Quiet quitting — doing the bare minimum — grabbed headlines, but this is quieter and could be more corrosive.

More than half of employees report some level of this unhappiness.

Fifty-four percent say they experience it at least occasionally, including 20 percent who feel it frequently or constantly and 34 percent who feel it occasionally.

Most feel secure in their jobs today, but confidence fades when looking ahead: 82 percent feel secure now, while only 62 percent feel secure about their future with the company; close to one in six are unsure they have a long-term future.

Training, leadership, and recognition are pivotal.

Employees who received no training in the past year are one hundred forty percent more likely to feel insecure.

Overall, 42 percent say they got no employer-provided training. Among those frequently experiencing the problem, only 44 percent received training, versus 62 percent of peers who are not affected.

Listening gaps loom large: while 62 percent say their manager listens, 47 percent of those experiencing the issue say managers do not.

Recognition is uneven, too: 80 percent of employees not experiencing the problem feel valued, compared with 26 percent of those who are.

As the report puts it, “Employee training isn’t just about skill-building; it’s an antidote to disengagement.”

What frustrated employees can try, per the report’s guidance:

Ask for a learning plan and protected time to use it.

Schedule regular one-on-ones to set expectations and rebalance workloads.

Track wins and request concrete recognition and feedback.

If stagnation persists, prepare a measured job search while upskilling.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.