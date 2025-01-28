Public Health Alert: Wegmans Chicken Nuggets Sold In NJ May Contain Bone Fragments

Consumers are urged not to eat this product.

While no recall has been requested since the product is no longer available for purchase, FSIS is concerned that packages may still be in consumers’ freezers.

Details of the Product:

Brand: Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat

Click here to view product lebel

Size: 46-ounce plastic packages

Best By Date: August 26, 2025 (located near the barcode on the back)

Establishment Number: P-33944 inside the USDA mark of inspection

The chicken nuggets were produced on Aug. 26, 2024, exclusively for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed to stores in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Reason for Alert:

The issue arose after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints about bone fragments in the nuggets. Although no injuries have been reported, FSIS advises consumers concerned about potential harm to contact a healthcare provider.

What to Do:

If you have this product in your freezer:

Do not eat it.

Throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Contact Information:

Wegmans Customer Service: 1-855-934-3663 (Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sat-Sun: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET)

USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline: 1-888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov

Report problems online at Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available 24/7.

