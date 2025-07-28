Public Health Alert Issued For Ham Salad Products Sold Across Country

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the alert involves FDA-regulated breadcrumb products used in the ham salads, which were recalled by Newly Weds Foods. The affected items include:

12-ounce tubs labeled “Reser’s Fine Foods Ham Salad” with sell-by dates of Sept. 1, 2025

5-pound tubs labeled “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with sell-by dates of Aug. 31, 2025

View product labels here on the USDA website.

The products were distributed nationwide and may still be in refrigerators or freezers. FSIS urges consumers not to eat the ham salad and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Retailers are also advised not to sell or serve it.

No illnesses have been reported, but listeriosis can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal distress.

Consumers with questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or visit foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov.

