Prosecutor Blasts Ex-NJ Cop Sentenced For Hacking Woman's Nudes, 5K College Student Emails

“You cannot hide from us in cyberspace – we are there, too, and we know how to find you,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said following the sentencing of Ayron Taylor, 25.

Taylor, 25, of Moorestown, who worked as a Mount Laurel police officer, was sentenced in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Thursday, Sept. 5, to 12 years in state prison. The sentence was handed down in accordance with a plea agreement, authorities said. Taylor pled guilty in March to Elements of Computer Theft (Second Degree) and Official Misconduct (Second Degree).

The investigation began in September 2022 when an initial victim reported to Evesham Township police that her Snapchat and Facebook accounts had been hacked. Investigators said nude photos were sent to her contacts, messaged to her Facebook friends, and posted on her Facebook wall.

Detectives later determined that all of the victims had student email accounts through Rowan College at Burlington County. Investigators said Taylor illegally accessed approximately 5,000 RCBC accounts. College officials cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities said Taylor carried out the crimes from his personal devices while on duty as a Mount Laurel patrol officer. He became a full-time officer in October 2021. The department suspended him after the charges surfaced, and he later resigned after termination proceedings began.

Bradshaw called the case “an extremely nightmarish invasion of privacy for these victims,” noting it was “made even more egregious by the fact that the person who was terrorizing these young ladies was a law enforcement officer.”

The investigation was led by the BCPO High-Tech Crimes Unit and the Evesham Township Police Department, with assistance from Mount Laurel Police, Delran Police, the New Jersey State Police, and Riverside Police. The lead investigator was Evesham Detective Christopher DeFrancesco. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.

