Produce Aisle Staple Faces Steep Price Hike Under Trump's Latest Tariff

Trump will begin imposing a 17.09% tariff on fresh tomato imports from Mexico on Friday, Aug. 1. The move comes as the Commerce Department officially withdrew from a longtime trade agreement governing imported tomatoes on Monday, July 14.

The tariff is slightly lower than the 21% duty floated by Trump officials in April, Bloomberg reported. Trump has also announced an additional 30% tariff on other Mexican goods outside of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal he negotiated in his first term.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed the tomato tariff will stop "harmful effects of the unfairly priced imports."

"Mexico remains one of our greatest allies, but for far too long our farmers have been crushed by unfair trade practices that undercut pricing on produce like tomatoes," said Lutnick. "That ends today. This rule change is in line with President Trump's trade policies and approach with Mexico."

Mexico has called the new tariff "unfair" and "politicized." The country's government argues that its growers have won US market share due to the quality of their tomatoes, not price manipulation.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she's confident her administration can navigate another one of Trump's constantly changing tariff threats.

"We've had some experience with these things for several months now," said Sheinbaum. "I think we're going to reach an agreement with the United States government."

Commerce officials say they're acting under a provision in the 2019 Agreement Suspending the Antidumping Duty Investigation on Fresh Tomatoes, allowing the department to withdraw from the deal with 90 days' notice. US tomato growers first petitioned for trade relief in 1996, leading to a series of five agreements over the next three decades.

The decision was applauded by the Florida Tomato Exchange. The trade group represents growers in New Jersey, Virginia, and six other states.

The FTE's members grow about half of all US fresh-market tomatoes.

"Today's decision is an enormous victory for American tomato farmers and American agriculture," FTE executive vice president Robert Guenther said in a statement. "This decision will protect hardworking American tomato growers from unfair Mexican trading practices and send a strong signal that the Trump administration is committed to ensuring fair markets for American agriculture."

The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas warned that tomatoes could "become the next eggs," which saw prices skyrocket in the first few months of Trump's return to the White House. The group representing Mexican tomato importers said the tariffs will raise prices for US grocery shoppers and businesses.

The FPAA also said that domestic growers don't have the capacity to match what Mexican growers provide to meet US tomato demand.

"The fresh, flavorful tomatoes distributed by members of the FPAA fulfill a major role that is not replaceable by domestic production, much of which from Florida and the Southeast remains open field-grown round tomatoes that are picked green and gassed to induce a change in color," the FPAA said in a statement. "As an industry, we are saddened that American consumers will have to pay a tomato tax, or duty, for a reduced selection of the tomatoes they prefer, such as tomatoes on the vine, grape tomatoes, Romas, cocktail tomatoes and other specialty varieties."

NatureSweet Ltd., the top tomato distributor in the US, told customers it would raise prices by nearly 10% now that the agreement has ended. The company is behind popular cherry or grape tomato brands like Cherubs, Comets, Constellation, Glorys, and Twilights.

NatureSweet's tomatoes are found at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Kroger, and Albertsons-owned supermarkets.

"There's no scenario where I can absorb those tariffs," CEO Rodolfo Spielmann told Bloomberg. "The margins are not high enough."

Experts say the US imports about two-thirds of its tomatoes from Mexico. In a joint statement, Mexican farm groups said replacing that volume domestically won't be possible in the short or medium term.

Trump's tariffs could raise tomato prices by 10%, Arizona State University agribusiness professor Timothy Richards told CNN. Consumer demand is also expected to drop by 5%.

Researchers at Texas A&M University said in April that about 47,000 full and part-time jobs in the US are supported by importing and marketing fresh Mexican tomatoes.

"You're going to get some lost economic activity in addition to the lost imports," said Andrew Muhammad, an agricultural policy professor at the University of Tennessee. "The services associated with importing also pay Americans."

Other grocery store staples are also expected to be impacted by Trump's latest tariff escalations.

Trump said on Wednesday, July 9, that he'll impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, including popular supermarket items like beef, coffee, and oranges. Brazil also exports billions of dollars in aircraft, crude oil, iron, and steel to the US.

Brazil's tariffs are politically motivated, with Trump demanding that Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva end a "witch hunt" investigation into Jair Bolsonaro. The far-right former president and Trump ally is accused of attempting to overthrow Lula's government after Bolsonaro lost his reelection bid in 2022.

Lula criticized Trump's tariffs, pointing out that the US has experienced a trade surplus with Brazil over the last 15 years.

"Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage," Lula said in a statement. "The judicial proceedings against those responsible for planning the coup d'état fall exclusively under the jurisdiction of Brazil's judicial branch and, as such, are not subject to any interference or threats that could compromise the independence of national institutions."

Like the Mexican tomato duties, the Brazilian duties are also set to begin on August 1.

