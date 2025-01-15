Prison For NJ School Janitor Who Contaminated Food With Bleach, Bodily Fluids: Prosecutor

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Giovanni Impellizzeri, a Vineland resident, is expected to be sentenced to five years in prison. He also faces three years in prison for possessing child pornography, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. The sentences will run consecutively, authorities said.

Impellizzeri recorded the videos and uploaded them to an online chat group while working at Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield District, authorities said. He also put various cooking utensils and other inanimate objects against his private parts, authorities said.

Videos shared in the Telegram messaging app show Impellizzeri masturbating and urinating on pillows and kitchen bowls in what appeared to be a school setting, according to police paperwork obtained by Daily Voice. Impellizzeri admitted in an internet chatroom that he mixed feces into taco meat at the school, authorities said.

Videos also showed the 25-year-old wiping his anus, penis, testicles, and saliva on bread later served to students, and doing the same to utensils used to serve food to the students, police papers say. Impellizzeri is accused of spraying bleach into a container of cucumbers later served to students, with the intention of harming the students, authorities said.

Impellizzeri did not have any communicable diseases and there were no health risks to the public, prosecutors said.

