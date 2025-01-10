Prison For Man Who Went On Months-Long Crime Spree That Ended At AC Casino Spa: Prosecutor

From November 2023 until September 2024, Fernando Corriano was arrested for a variety of shoplifting, narcotics, and burglary offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

On Monday, Nov. 6. Corriano was arrested for shoplifting from Boscov’s in Egg Harbor Township, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, Corriano was arrested in Atlantic City for the distribution of cocaine. after officers from the Atlantic City Police Department observed Corriano distributing cocaine to another individual on South Texas Avenue, authorities said. As law enforcement approached, Corriano tried to flee, but was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Corriano was arrested after officers from the Atlantic City Police Department observed Corriano distributing heroin to another individual on South Texas Avenue, authorities said. Corriano was subsequently placed into custody, authorities said.

On Saturday, May 25, Corriano was arrested after he broke into Breathe Salt Spa, a business at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino and stole property belonging to that business, damaging additional items, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Corriano was arrested for another burglary at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, authorities said. An employee told police Corriano had entered their bar unlawfully and took numerous bottles of alcohol, and damaged property belonging to the business, totaling $1,000.

