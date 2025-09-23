Princeton Tops U.S. News List, Five Other NJ Colleges Break Top 100: See Who Made It

U.S. News released its 2026 Best Colleges rankings on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Princeton University retained its No. 1 position on the national list, followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

The 41st edition of the rankings evaluates nearly 1,700 colleges, using up to 17 academic quality metrics, including graduation rates and faculty resources.

"For over four decades, Best Colleges has served as a trusted and data-backed resource for students and families navigating the complex college search process," said LaMont Jones, managing editor for education at U.S. News.

Here are the schools from the region that made the national top 100:

1. Princeton University (NJ)

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MA)

3. Harvard University (MA)

T-4. Yale University (CT)

T-7. Johns Hopkins University (MD)

T-7. University of Pennsylvania (PA)

T-15. Columbia University (NY)

T-26. University of Virginia (VA)

T-32. New York University (NY)

T-36. Boston College (MA)

T-36. Tufts University (MA)

T-42. Boston University (MA)

T-42. Rutgers University–New Brunswick (NJ)

T-42. University of Maryland–College Park (MD)

T-46. Lehigh University (PA)

T-46. Northeastern University (MA)

T-46. University of Rochester (NY)

T-51. Virginia Tech (VA)

T-51. William & Mary (VA)

T-57. Villanova University (PA)

T-59. Stony Brook University (NY)

T-59. Penn State University (PA)

T-64. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (NY)

T-64. University of Massachusetts–Amherst (MA)

T-69. Brandeis University (MA)

T-69. University of Connecticut (CT)

T-69. University of Pittsburgh (PA)

T-73. Binghamton University (NY)

T-75. Rutgers University–Newark (NJ)

T-75. Syracuse University (NY)

T-75. University at Buffalo (NY)

T-80. Drexel University (PA)

T-80. New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJ)

T-80. Stevens Institute of Technology (NJ)

T-84. Worcester Polytechnic Institute (MA)

T-88. Rochester Institute of Technology (NY)

T-97. Fordham University (NY)

T-97. Rutgers University–Camden (NJ)

Williams College in the Berkshires of Massachusetts was named the No. 1 liberal arts college in the nation. Another Western Massachusetts school, Amherst College, came in second place and the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, finished third.

You can click here to see the full 2026 Best Colleges rankings from US News.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.