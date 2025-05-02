Prepubescent Child Porn Found On Bergen County Man, 62: Prosecutor

Kurt A. Hildenbrand, 62, was taken into custody on Friday, May 2, in Paramus, following an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and the FBI.

The investigation, launched Wednesday, April 30, revealed that Hildenbrand “used the Internet to view, download, and possess items depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” officials said.

Hildenbrand was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance in Hackensack. Prosecutor Musella credited the FBI Newark Division and Closter Police for their help with the case.

Hildenbrand's Facebook profile indicates that he's a married father who works at General Mills. He graduated from Bergen Catholic, according to his Facebook page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.