Potentially Dangerous Storm System To Target Northeast: Here's Timing

A new round of thunderstorms, some of which will be severe, is taking aim at the region.

The sprawling system is on track to hit the East Coast on Friday, May 2.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
The sprawling system is on track to hit the East Coast on Friday morning, May 2, the National Weather Service says. (See the image above.)

The days leading up to the system's arrival are expected to be dry with seasonable temperatures.

Dangerous, damaging and disruptive conditions are possible, according to AccuWeather.

"As the storms cross highways, wind-driven downpours and ponding will create hazards for motorists," AccuWeather says. "Similarly, as the storms approach the airports, ground stops and flight delays may result due to the potential for dangerous winds."

As the system moves closer, the timing for the strongest storms will come into focus.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

