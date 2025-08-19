Possibly Radioactive Shrimp Sold At Some Walmart Stores, FDA Warns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a public alert urging consumers not to eat, sell, or serve certain lots of Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, citing concerns over possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

The affected products are 2-pound bags of Great Value Frozen Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp, with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1, all bearing a best by date of March 15, 2027.

The warning, announced on Tuesday, August 19, follows an ongoing investigation into shrimp imported from the Indonesian supplier PT Bahari Makmur Sejati.

These shrimp were distributed to Walmart locations across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

While no shrimp that tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered US commerce, the FDA is recommending a recall out of caution, as the products may have been prepared or stored under conditions that could lead to contamination.

Cesium-137 is a man-made radioactive element that can pose health risks with long-term exposure, including an increased risk of cancer.

The FDA detected the isotope in a shipment of breaded shrimp from the same Indonesian firm, though at levels below the agency’s intervention threshold.

Still, the agency is taking steps to prevent any potentially contaminated products from reaching consumers and has placed the supplier on an import alert.

Consumers who purchased the specified shrimp should throw it away and not consume it. Distributors and retailers are also advised to remove the product from shelves.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

