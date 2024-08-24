Portnoy Just Reviewed 12 Jersey Shore Pizzerias: How'd He Do?

Dave Portnoy's latest One Bite Pizza Review tour across New Jersey has come to an end, with scores of 12 new restaurants set in stone.

But Daily Voice wants to know, did the Barstool CEO get it right? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com with your thoughts.

Here are the restaurants Portnoy reviewed and their scores.

Surf City Pizza (Surf City, NJ): 6.2

BLVD Pizza (Surf City, NJ): 7.9

Martell's (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ): 7.1

Joey Tomato's (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ): 6.9

Nino's Coal Fired Pizza (Brick Township, NJ): 7.4

Zachary's (West Long Branch, NJ): 8.1

The Sauce Pizzeria (Oceanport, NJ): 8.1

Gigi's Pizza (Sea Bright, NJ): 7.4

Panko Pizza (Middletown, NJ): 7.4

Salerno's Pizzeria (Hazlet, NJ): 7.3

Alternate Ending Beer Co. (Aberdeen Township, NJ): 7.2

Via Sposito (Old Bridge, NJ): 7.4

