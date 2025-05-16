Portnoy Gives Rare Rating During Surprise Visit To Bergen County Pizzeria

Dave Portnoy showed up at Vinnie’s Mootz in Lyndhurst and gave the square pie a higher score than the round. If you're new here, that's unheard of.

“This is great,” Portnoy said, rating the square pie a 7.9 — one of his highest scores for that style.

“I may prefer this over the circle,” he said in the viral review.

Vinnie, who still works full-time in insurance, opened the Ridge Road pizzeria two years ago. He told Portnoy: “I like to feed people. I think that’s important.”

Portnoy called the round pie “shore pizza,” giving it a 7.8. "Almost as high as you can get on this style pizza. Really good."

But the square pie turned out to be even better. Vinnie said square pies make up 80 percent of orders, Vinnie said.

"So he's right," Portnoy said. "The customer's always right. I don't know that I can put one of these in the 8s, but this would be my go-to."

According to the Vinnie’s Mootz website, Vinnie grew up in Caserta, Italy, where he learned to cook southern Italian dishes by watching local chefs and bakers. “When I succeed,” he writes, “memories come alive and people enjoy some of the best food I know.”

Click here to watch Portnoy's full review of Vinnie's Mootz.

