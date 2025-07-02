Port Authority Multi-Bus Crash: 14 Injured, Hundreds Stranded During Morning Rush (Updated)

At 6:15 a.m., Port Authority police responded to a crash involving three NJ Transit buses at the bus terminal, the agency said. Fourteen people sustained minor injuries, with 13 people being hospitalized, the Port Authoritiy said.

The express bus lane ramp was closed to bus operations at approximately 6:15 a.m. and reopened at approximately 9:38 a.m, the Port Authority said. Customers should expect residual delays and should check with their carriers for the latest information.

NJ Transit said bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

Stranded commuters took to X to vent bout their morning commute being disrupted.

