Popular Restaurant Chain To Place Surcharge On Each Egg Sold: Here's How Much

A well-known breakfast chain is making a change that may catch customers off guard.

Rather than raising overall menu prices, Waffle House has opted to pass the cost along per egg, ensuring other menu staples remain affordable for customers.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/RitaE
Joe Lombardi
What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices?
What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices?

  • Combination of bird flu outbreak and inflation
    32%
  • Bird flu outbreak
    37%
  • Biden Administration policies, actions
    12%
  • Trump Administration policies, response
    17%
  • Not sure
    2%

Regulars stopping in for their usual orders at Waffle House will soon notice a small but significant addition to their bill.

Waffle House, known for its affordable, around-the-clock breakfast offerings, is implementing a 50-cent surcharge per egg due to skyrocketing egg prices caused by an ongoing avian influenza outbreak. 

The surcharge, which applies to all egg-based menu items, is what it calls a temporary measure as the chain navigates higher costs.

“Customers and restaurants are being forced to make difficult decisions," the company said in a statement to CNN.

Rather than raising overall menu prices, Waffle House, which has over 2,000 restaurants in 25 states, has opted to pass the cost along per egg, ensuring other menu staples remain affordable for customers.

The decision comes as egg prices have surged nationwide following a devastating outbreak of bird flu that has wiped out millions of egg-laying hens. 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost of a dozen eggs reached $4.15 in December, more than double the price from a year ago.

With no end of shortages and rising prices in sight, anger and frustration are growing among consumers. What do you think is the main reason for soaring egg prices and shortages? Vote now in our Daily Voice poll.

