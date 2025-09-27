Popular Numbing Cream Recalled: Here's Why

Mad Rabbit is recalling about 28,000 of its "RELIEVE" Lidocaine Numbing Cream packages, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 25. The cream contains lidocaine, which must be sold in child-resistant packaging under federal law.

The current containers are not child-resistant, creating a risk of serious injury or death if swallowed by young children. No incidents have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers the cream packaged in short, wide-mouthed white containers. They have black lettering and the word "RELIEVE" in large type on the front label.

The product was sold at tattoo shops, trade shows, and other retailers nationwide, as well as on Mad Rabbit's website. They were available between October 2024 and August 2025 for about $26.

Customers should immediately store the cream out of reach of children and contact Mad Rabbit for a free child-resistant lid. Once secured, the product can continue to be used as directed.

You can learn more about the recall on Mad Rabbit's website.

