Popular Influencer Shot, Killed During Livestream At Her Mexico Beauty Salon

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 14, in Zapopan, part of the metro area of the western city of Guadalajara.

The victim, Valeria Marquez, had 229,000 followers on Instagram, and some of the videos she posted on TikTok were viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.

She was streaming on TikTok when the incident occurred.

According to initial investigations, she was at her establishment when a man entered the premises and apparently fired a firearm at her, killing her, authorities said in a statement.

Municipal Police officers responded to the scene after receiving a report through the 911 emergency service, confirming her death.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene confirmed that she no longer had vital signs.

The State Attorney General's Office is conducting an investigation.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.