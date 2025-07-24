Poppi Paying $8.9M Over 'Gut Healthy' Claims: How To Get Your Cash

The Texas-based drink company reached an $8.9 million settlement in a class action lawsuit. The settlement covers anyone who bought any Poppi drink in any size or flavor between Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and Friday, July 18, 2025.

Poppi was accused of misleading customers with health-related marketing that plaintiffs say wasn't backed by science. The brand denies any wrongdoing but agreed to the payout to resolve the case.

The settlement comes after PepsiCo bought Poppi for $1.95 billion in March. Pepsi is also launching a prebiotic version of its traditional cola in the fall.

Poppi consumers who kept their receipts can get up to 75 cents per can, $3 per four-pack, $6 per eight-pack, and $9 for 12- or 15-packs. Those without proof can claim up to $16 per household.

Launching in 2020, Poppi quickly gained traction as a low-calorie alternative to soda, using apple cider vinegar, fruit juice, and prebiotics. The drink is challenged by beverages like Olipop and Coca-Cola's Simply Pop.

Claims must be filed online or by mail by Friday, Sept. 26. That's also the deadline to object to or opt out of the settlement.

The prebiotic soda industry is projected to reach $766.1 million by 2030, according to Grand Valley Research.

