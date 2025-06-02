Popeyes Unveils New Snack Wraps As Fast-Food Chicken Wars Heat Up

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced the launch of its new chicken snack wraps on Monday, June 2. The $3.99 wraps will come with Popeyes' hand-breaded chicken tenders in either a classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread.

The limited-time wrap also includes lettuce, shredded cheese, and crunchy pickles. The snack is wrapped in a tortilla inspired by the fast-food chain's famous biscuits.

The move puts Popeyes in direct competition with Burger King and Wendy's, which added snack wraps to their menus in 2023.

"With our new chicken wraps, we've taken our iconic chicken tenders and wrapped them in something completely new, bringing all that craveable crunch in a fresh, portable way," said Chef Amy Alarcon, vice president of culinary innovation at Popeyes. "We wanted to create a chicken wrap that was undeniably Popeyes. Infusing the flavors from our famous biscuit into our wraps was the perfect way to ensure our signature flavors shined through."

McDonald's, once a leader in the snack wrap craze, has teased a US comeback in 2025, though no release date has been announced. McDonald's Snack Wraps remain available in several international markets, including Canada.

Popeyes will try to capture some of the explosive success that the chain had in 2019 with its extremely popular chicken sandwich to challenge Chick-fil-A. The sandwiches generated so much buzz online that the demand caused widespread shortages and inspired other chains to create or upgrade their chicken sandwiches.

Taco Bell has also entered the breaded chicken game, launching tortilla chip-breaded chicken nuggets in December 2024. The nuggets returned to the menu in April and Taco Bell plans to make crispy chicken items permanent in 2026.

Popeyes also announced a new lineup of blueberry-flavored lemonade and teas.

