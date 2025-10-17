Popeyes Offers Cajun-Style Turkeys For Thanksgiving: How To Get One

The fast-food chain announced the return of the popular Cajun-Style Turkey on Wednesday, Oct. 15. The turkey follows several menu additions for Popeyes, including its chicken snack wraps and blueberry-flavored teas.

Pre-seasoned and pre-cooked to perfection, the bird arrives frozen and ready to thaw, heat, and serve.

"Each turkey is infused with the signature Cajun spices that make Popeyes famous, bringing just the right kick to your holiday table," Popeyes said in a news release.

Customers can also round out their feast with classic sides such as Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes with Cajun Gravy, and the chain's famous biscuits. The turkeys cost $99 if you have it delivered or starting at $54.99 if you pick it up at a restaurant.

The Cajun-Style Turkey can be ordered now on Popeyes' website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.