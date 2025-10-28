Pompton Lakes Driver Hits 80 MPH, Flees Illegal Car Meet: Police

Fabian Torres was charged with second-degree eluding by motor vehicle and several motor vehicle violations, Lyndhurst Police Chief Richard L. Jarvis said.

Officers were called to the area of 2000 Valley Brook Ave., around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, after reports of 15 to 40 vehicles parked along the roadway, with people jumping fences onto private property, Jarvis said.

When Officer Angel Batista arrived, he saw dozens of cars illegally parked, part of what police described as an unsanctioned car meet that had recently caused “a nuisance and road hazards” in town.

As Batista turned on his emergency lights, a dark-colored BMW sedan sped west on Valley Brook Avenue, nearly hitting multiple patrol vehicles, according to police.

The driver — later identified as Torres — allegedly crossed double yellow lines, drove into oncoming lanes, and reached speeds of 80 mph in a 25 mph zone, authorities said.

Officer Robert Litterio and P.O. Michael LeStrange each tried to stop the vehicle as it swerved into their lanes. Litterio later described the driver as a light-skinned Hispanic male with curly hair wearing a gray sweatshirt, and noted that the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Because of the vehicle’s “reckless nature,” Officer Batista deactivated his lights and ended the pursuit, citing safety and policy restrictions, according to the report.

An investigation led by Sergeant Richard Jasinski using the township’s Automatic License Plate Reader system traced the BMW to a Pompton Lakes residence. The car was registered to a woman, but officers identified Torres as the driver using prior summons records and his DMV photo, police said.

Torres turned himself in at Lyndhurst Police Headquarters on Monday afternoon, Oct. 27, where he was processed and released pending a court appearance, according to Jarvis.

