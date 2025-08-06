Poll: Sherrill Leads Ciattarelli In NJ Gov Race

A new poll from StimSight Research Poll for InsiderNJ has Sherrill, who currently serves in Congress, leading Ciattarelli 48% to 42%.

Voters said affordability, 53% and taxes, 43%, were the two biggest issues in the election. Sherrill has a slim lead over Ciattarelli, 36% to 34% when it comes to affordability, but Ciattarelli has a big lead over Sherrill, 50% to 15% when it comes to lowering taxes.

The poll found similar approval ratings for President Donald Trump and Governor Phil Murphy in the Garden State, 44% and 45% respectively.

Sherrill has a 47% favorable/31% unfavorable rating compared to Ciattarelli, who has a 43% favorable/39% unfavorable rating. Voters say Sherrill is more caring, trustworthy, optimistic and competent than Ciattarelli, who is seen as more strong.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties have high unfavorable ratings in New Jersey, at 58% and 55% respectively.

The survey was conducted from July 18-24 with a sample of 1,108 probable voters in the 2025 New Jersey general election. The sampling margin of error for this poll is +3.3 percentage points.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.