Poll Reveals How Americans Celebrate Summer, How Often They Grill

Whether it’s smoky ribs, a bubbling tray of mac and cheese, or a rousing round of cornhole, Americans know what makes a great summer. A new survey finds cookouts at the center of it all.

According to the study, Americans plan to attend five barbecues and host four over the summer months.

The poll of 2,000 adults — conducted by Talker Research on behalf of SpartanNash — explored the recipe for a perfect summer, from grill favorites to party roles and top-ranked sides.

Two-thirds of respondents (66 percent) said summer grilling season is their favorite time of year. More than a quarter (27 percent) admitted they look forward to next year’s barbecue season as soon as this one ends.

Gen Z, which generally encompasses those born between 1997 and 2012, was the most likely to say summer isn’t complete without at least one cookout.

On average, Americans say the ideal barbecue includes 11 guests, and most agree it’s bad form to show up empty-handed: 64 percent believe it’s a must to bring something to share.

Top Cookout Sides

Potato salad (60 percent)

Corn on the cob (54 percent)

Baked beans (53 percent)

Watermelon (48 percent)

Mac and cheese — a generational favorite among millennials (47 percent) and Gen Z (53 percent)

Top Grill Staples

Hamburgers (77 percent)

Hot dogs (65 percent)

Chicken (55 percent)

Steak (54 percent)

Ribs (46 percent)

Bratwurst (25 percent)

Among brat lovers, 43 percent eat them at least once a month, and just 13 percent go plain.

Mustard remains the top topping overall, though fading in popularity with younger generations.

Gen Z increasingly prefers cheese and peppers, while sauerkraut still holds ground with baby boomers.

Top Grilling Flavors

Barbecue (61 percent)

Garlic (34 percent)

Smoky (30 percent)

Teriyaki (25 percent)

Honey (25 percent)

Brown sugar (24 percent)

Favorite BBQ Activities

Playing cards (27 percent)

Cornhole (26 percent)

Swimming (24 percent)

Horseshoes (22 percent)

Frisbee, basketball, football, and yes — beer pong (all under 16 percent)

Roles at the Grill

“Grill Master” — 20 percent

“Sides Supervisor” — 22 percent

“Sweets Specialist” — 12 percent

“Cooler Captain” — 12 percent

Sixty-one percent of grill masters say they’ve been cooking for more than 20 years, and 45 percent fire up the grill at least once a week.

“Summer is the perfect time for cookout favorites — from a brat with all the toppings to a table full of sides, salads and other barbecue staples,” said Erin Storm, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at SpartanNash. “We’re excited to give grill masters a one-stop destination to explore bold, new flavors and create the ultimate summer grilling experience.”

