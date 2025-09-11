Police Swarm UMass Boston After Reports Of Shots Fired

Original: Boston police are asking people to steer clear of the UMass Boston campus after reports of shots being fired near Campus Center on Thursday evening, Sept. 11.

Officers said no evidence of gunfire has been confirmed, and no one with a weapon has been located, but they are taking no chances. Boston police said multiple units responded and are investigating the area surrounding 240 Morrissey Boulevard.

UMass Boston told students to stay away from the Campus Center, Residence Hall East Building, and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute while the investigation continues. The school announced that all classes and events have been canceled.

Police remain on scene and ask anyone who notices anything unusual to contact authorities immediately.

This comes a day after Republican activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

