Fair 77°

SHARE

Police Seek Help Identifying Remains Of Woman Found In NJ Woods

Police are attempting to identify the remains of a woman who was found in the woods in Atlantic County in August.

A hospital gown belong to a woman whose remains were found in the woods last month.

A hospital gown belong to a woman whose remains were found in the woods last month.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

On Thursday, Aug. 28, the woman's remains were found in the wooden area alongside Tuckahoe Road in the Estell Manor section of Hamilton Township at 8:53 a.m., New Jersey State Police spokesman Charles Marchan said.

The remains were determined to be those of a white woman, approximately 5’4” tall, with a range of about 5’1” to 5’7”, with an estimated age of 50-70, state police said. The unidentified woman was wearing a plain red short-sleeve t-shirt and a hospital gown with a blue floral pattern, police said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the NJSP Major Crime South Unit at (609) 256-0963. 

to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE