Police ID Wayne Teen Killed By Boat Propellor In NJ Waters (Details)

Police have identified the victim killed by a boat propellor over the weekend at a New Jersey beach.

Zeina Mahafzah, of Wayne, was on a raft being pulled by a boat in the waters of Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars when she was struck by the vessel's propellor on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 4:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

Mahafzah, who had been trying to board the boat, died. NBC Philadelphia previously reported the scene was a gory one, as Mahafzah had been "dismembered."

Mahafzah died as a result of the accident.

