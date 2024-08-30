Police ID Missing Fisherman Found Dead In NJ Lake

Valeri Malov, of Pine Brook, had gone fishing in the body of water behind an industrial complex on Chapin Road Saturday morning, Aug. 24, Montville Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said.

Responding officers found his fishing equipment on the shoreline and began a search of the area.

Malov's body was found the following day around 8:50 p.m. in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Caggiano said.

The Montville Township Police Department was assisted by Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Morris County OEM, Pine Brook Fire Department, Parsippany Rescue and Recovery and both Montville and Parsippany First Aid Squads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Montville Township Police Department 973-257-4300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.