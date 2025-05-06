Mostly Cloudy 69°

Ping Pong-Sized Hail, 70 MPH Winds Threaten North Jersey, Lehigh Valley

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 6, for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said.

Severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday, May 6.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Residents in Philadelphia, Trenton, Allentown, Reading, and across North and Central Jersey are impacted, the NWS said.

“Isolated thunderstorms have developed over portions of the region,” the National Weather Service said in a Tuesday afternoon update. “The primary threat will be for hail and damaging winds across eastern PA and northern/central NJ.”

Threats include:

  • Scattered hail up to ping-pong ball size
  • Wind gusts up to 70 MPH
  • Frequent lightning

The following NJ counties are under watch: Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren.

In Pennsylvania, affected counties include: Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Lehigh, Berks, Chester, Monroe, Lancaster, Lackawanna, and others.

Residents are urged to stay indoors during storm activity, secure loose items, and monitor emergency alerts throughout the evening.

Stay with Daily Voice for developing updates.

