Pilots, Doctor Identified In Philadelphia Learjet Crash As Audio Reveals Final Moments

The jet, owned by Mexican company Jet Rescue, went down just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The aircraft was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri before it crashed near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in a fiery explosion.

Pilots And Crew Identified

The pilot of flight XA-UCI has been identified as Alan Montoya, with Jesús Juárez serving as co-pilot, according to Mexican news outlet Milenio.

Dr. Raúl Meza, head of neonatology for XE Médica Ambulancia, was also on board. The Mexican emergency service confirmed his presence, stating, “Dr. Raúl Meza was part of the crew in the air ambulance XA-UCI, belonging to another company where he also provides his professional services.”

Juárez reportedly shared photos just minutes before the crash.

Final Moments Before The Crash

According to air traffic control audio obtained by Fox News, the pilot urgently reported an issue, stating, "We have a lost aircraft."

You can hear that clip in the player below.

Controllers attempted to re-establish contact, but no response was received. Moments later, the jet plummeted into a busy street, striking multiple buildings and vehicles before erupting into flames.

Passengers Included Pediatric Patient And Her Mother

The City of Philadelphia Department of Aviation and Shriners Children's Philadelphia confirmed that the aircraft was carrying six people, including:

Two pilots

Two doctors

A pediatric patient

The child's mother

The young patient had received care at Shriners Children's Philadelphia and was being transported back to Mexico on a contracted air ambulance when the tragedy struck.

“Shriners Children’s is heartbroken to confirm that one of our pediatric patients and the child’s mother were aboard the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance,” a hospital spokesperson told Daily Voice. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the medical crew and pilots who were also lost in this tragic event—as well as all of the people who were affected on the ground.”

Ground Victims Also Hospitalized

Jefferson Health treated 15 individuals, with 12 discharged, two admitted for further care, and one transferred to another hospital, officials said. Temple University Hospital reported treating six patients at its Jeanes Campus, all of whom have been released, while one patient remains hospitalized in fair condition at the Main Campus. A pediatric patient is also receiving treatment at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. One victim on the ground has passed away, city officials confirmed at a press conference on Saturday morning, Feb. 1.

Ongoing Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into the crash, with assistance from the FAA. Authorities are analyzing debris and flight data, with early reports showing that the aircraft had reached a maximum altitude of 1,650 feet before rapidly descending at -11,008 feet per minute.

The full press conferences on the preliminary investigation can be watched in the player below.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash. The names of the victims have not been publicly released pending family notification.

This is a developing story.

