Philadelphia Skating Club Members Among Those Killed In DC Plane Crash

The victims were part of the figure skating community, leaving the tight-knit group devastated.

“We feel immense grief at the loss of so many talented skaters, their coaches, and families,” the club said in a statement. “We share this loss and grieve with the entire USFS Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone during this tragic time.”

Officials have not yet confirmed whether Philadelphia skaters Julia Epps and Blake Gilman, who were competing at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, or Matthew Jacoby and Alydia Livingston, who were recently named to the National Development Team, were among those lost.

Jacoby and Livingston were scheduled to attend the 2025 invite-only National Development Camp following the championships.

The crash, which involved a commercial flight and a U.S. Army helicopter, left no survivors, according to investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the cause of the collision.

Prominent figures in the skating world have voiced their sorrow.

Tara Lipinski shared on social media, "So many of our own were on this tragic flight, and my heart aches."

Scott Hamilton added, "There are no words. Nothing that can truly represent the devastation caused by the plane crash in Washington, D.C., last night."

As the community reels from the loss, the focus remains on honoring the victims and supporting their families through this unimaginable tragedy.

Several members of Skating Club of Boston have been identified among those killed, you can read our full report here. You can read about the Virginia Coach who died here.

