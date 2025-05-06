Philadelphia Plane Crash Claims 8th Victim As Mom Of 3 Dies From Injuries

Dominique Goods-Burke, 39, passed away on Saturday, April 27, after spending nearly three months in the hospital due to severe injuries and related health complications from the crash.

Crash And Aftermath

Dominique had been with her family at Macy’s in Roosevelt Mall on Friday, Jan. 31 when the Learjet 55 crashed into the area during the afternoon rush hour. The impact caused her car to catch fire with her and her loved ones inside.

She was hospitalized in critical condition and remained there until her death.

The crash claimed the lives of seven others, including six people on board the aircraft who were returning to Mexico, and Steven Dreuitt, a father who was also in a car on the ground. Dominique is now the eighth fatality tied to the devastating crash.

A Beloved Mother And Baker

Dominique was a devoted mother to three children and a cherished member of the team at High Point Café, where she worked as a Day Bake Supervisor.

Her employer remembered her with a heartfelt tribute on social media:

“Dominique was a fighter until the end of her three-month battle with her injuries and related health concerns,” High Point Café posted on Facebook.

“We will miss her kind smile, beautiful spirit, and heart full of love. Please keep her family in your thoughts as they navigate these next steps. Thank you for your donations and for showing the love of our High Point Cafe community.”

Dominique’s family said she was a loving partner and mother who brought warmth and care to everyone around her.

GoFundMe Continues For Family Support

A GoFundMe campaign, titled Stand With Dominique In Her Healing, was created shortly after the crash to assist with medical bills and support her three children during her recovery.

Now, the campaign will help her family move forward in her absence. The fundraiser has raised over $25,000, and donations continue to come in as the community rallies behind Dominique’s loved ones.

Crash Investigation Continues

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) continues to investigate what caused the Jet Rescue Air Ambulance to crash moments after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

Exactly 343 homes were impacted by the crash, according to officials. Read our full report here on the destruction and recovery efforts in the neighborhood.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.