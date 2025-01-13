Person With Assault Rifles On Car Shot In Sussex County, Officers Hospitalized: Report

NBC New York shared photos of a red sedan that appeared to have multiple assault rifles attached to it parked in a wooded area of Byram Township. Citing a senior law enforcement officer, NBC4 says someone got out of the vehicle and police opened fire.

The person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, however, it was not immediately clear whether or not the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

New Jersey State PBA President Peter Andreyev said the officers involved in the shooting were being evaluated at an area hospital.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office tells Daily Voice that the Sussex County Prosecutor was leading the investigation.

Click here for more from NBC New York.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Milford and receive free news updates.