Pequannock Mourns Christine Francescone: Loving Mother, Former EMT Killed In Fire

While two residents were able to escape the 2 a.m. blaze on Lyman Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 4, Francescone tragically did not make it out, according to officials and loved ones. Firefighters found her in one of the bedrooms, and she was later pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said, without identifying her.

Francescone's death has left the community heartbroken. Dozens of friends and family members shared tributes on social media, describing Francescone as a devoted mother, grandmother, and EMT who dedicated her life to helping others.

“Our hearts are shattered… Christine Francescone, you will be missed!” wrote Elizabeth Ward Patten. “Your spirit will live on in your beautiful children and grandchildren. Gone way too soon.”

“Oh my Momager, my heart is shattered,” wrote Ashley Reindeau. “You were my second mom, the best boss, and just an amazing person all around… This cuts deep and I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”

Friend Greg Dabice remembered Francescone as a “wonderful, sweet soul who donated much of her time serving others as an EMT here in town.”

Francescone’s mother, Cathy Bounczek, penned a particularly heartbreaking message:

“Today my heart is breaking because God has taken her home again,” she wrote. “When you lose your one and only child, there are no words that can express the hurt and pain you feel… But I know that Christine is in a better place now — no more pain from her arthritis and no more stress from her job. All her burdens have been lifted and she is with God now.”

Francescone is survived by her husband, her three children, two grandchildren, and her parents.

