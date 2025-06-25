Penn State Professor Accused Of Stalking Family, Watching 4-Year-Old Through Window: Affidavit

Anoop Narayanan, 50, was arrested on Saturday night, June 15, after the family caught him crouching outside their Toftrees Avenue home just before 10 p.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told police he'd installed a surveillance camera specifically to capture Narayanan’s behavior, which he said had been happening for weeks and caused his family emotional distress. The video, reviewed by officers, allegedly shows Narayanan crouching near the child’s bedroom window and slowly creeping toward the apartment in an attempt to avoid triggering the motion lights.

Narayanan reportedly admitted to police that he'd watched the family—including their toddler—on three or four occasions and asked to apologize to them while in custody, according to the affidavit.

Police said Narayanan did not live in the apartment complex and had no reason to be on the private property. The family previously reported similar incidents involving Narayanan on April 25 and June 8, records show.

Narayanan was charged with:

Misdemeanor Stalking – Repeatedly Communicating to Cause Fear.

Misdemeanor Loitering and Prowling at Night Time.

He was denied bail “due to victim safety” and taken to Centre County Prison, according to his docket.

His preliminary hearing was waived on Tuesday, June 25. A formal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23 at 1 p.m., before Judge Katherine V. Oliver.

Narayanan is listed as a research professor in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Penn State. A university spokesperson said the school is aware of the charges but declined to comment further, calling it a "personnel matter."

